Pepsi Rookie of the Week: Chris Borland

Published: Nov 10, 2014 at 03:56 PM

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Chris Borland walked away with the Pepsi Rookie of the Week award this time around, thanks to his 11 tackles and fumble recovery in the Niners' Week 10 overtime win against the Saints. Read below to check out the rest of this week's nominees.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Chris Borland, San Francisco 49ers

Borland had 11 tackles and recovered a fumble in OT that led to the game-winning field goal in the 49ers' 27-24 victory over the Saints.

Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bryant caught four passes for 143 yards and one touchdown in the Steelers' game against the New York Jets.

Odell Beckham, New York Giants

Beckham had seven catches for 108 yards against the Seattle Seahawks.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Evans had seven catches for 125 yards and one touchdown in the Buccaneers' game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia Eagles

Matthews had seven receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 45-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on "Monday Night Football."

