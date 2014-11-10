Pepsi Rookie of the Week: Chris Borland

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Chris Borland walked away with the Pepsi Rookie of the Week award this time around, thanks to his 11 tackles and fumble recovery in the Niners' Week 10 overtime win against the Saints. Read below to check out the rest of this week's nominees.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Chris Borland, San Francisco 49ers
Martavis Bryant, Pittsburgh Steelers
Bryant caught four passes for 143 yards and one touchdown in the Steelers' game against the New York Jets.
Odell Beckham, New York Giants
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Evans had seven catches for 125 yards and one touchdown in the Buccaneers' game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia Eagles
Matthews had seven receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 45-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on "Monday Night Football."