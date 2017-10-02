Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Published: Oct 02, 2017 at 04:45 PM

In Week 4 of the NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Watson completed 25 of 34 passes for 283 yards and 4 touchdowns for a 125.0 passer rating in the Texans' 57-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. Watson also rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Elijah McGuire, New York Jets

McGuire had 131 yards from scrimmage in the Jets' 23-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He rushed for 93 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 38 yards.

Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

Fournette had 145 yards from scrimmage in the Jaguars' 23-20 loss to the New York Jets. Fournette rushed for 86 yards on 24 carries while adding four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Kamara had 96 yards from scrimmage in the Saints' 20-0 win over the Miami Dolphins. Kamara rushed for 25 yards on five carries and added 10 receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Solomon Thomas, San Francisco 49ers

Thomas recorded five tackles, two tackles for a loss, and one sack in the 49ers' 18-15 overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

