Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Published: Sep 25, 2017 at 04:47 PM

In Week 3 of the NFL season plenty of first-year players made impacts on the field for their respective teams. Which rookie stood out the most to earn Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors?

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs

Hunt rushed for 172 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 24-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Cook had 169 yards from scrimmage in the Vikings' 34-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cook rushed for 97 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown while adding five receptions for 72 yards.

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Watson completed 22 of 33 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' 36-33 loss to the New England Patriots. Watson also rushed for 41 yards on 8 attempts.

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

McCaffrey had 117 yards from scrimmage in the Panthers' 34-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints. McCaffrey had nine receptions for 101 yards while adding 16 rushing yards.

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles

Elliott made two field goals, including a 61-yarder to win the game in the Eagles' 27-24 victory over the New York Giants.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

