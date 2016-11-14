Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Published: Nov 14, 2016 at 03:46 PM

The Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, Seattle Seahawks' C.J. Prosise, Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons and the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott were the standout rookies for Week 10. Here's a deeper look at the nominees for Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott completed 22 of 32 passes for 319 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 35-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

Simmons recorded two tackles as well as a blocked extra point, which was returned by teammate Will Parks for the game-winning score in a 25-23 win over the New Orleans Saints.

C.J. Prosise, Seattle Seahawks

Prosise recorded 153 total yards (66 rush, 87 rec.) in a 31-24 win over the New England Patriots.

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

Wentz completed 25 of 36 passes (69.4 percent) for 231 yards in a 24-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Elliott recorded 209 scrimmage yards (114 rush & 95 rec.) and 3 TDs (2 rush, 1 rec.) in a 35-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

