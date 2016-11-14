The Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, Seattle Seahawks' C.J. Prosise, Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons and the Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott were the standout rookies for Week 10. Here's a deeper look at the nominees for Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Prescott completed 22 of 32 passes for 319 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 35-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos
Simmons recorded two tackles as well as a blocked extra point, which was returned by teammate Will Parks for the game-winning score in a 25-23 win over the New Orleans Saints.
C.J. Prosise, Seattle Seahawks
Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles
Wentz completed 25 of 36 passes (69.4 percent) for 231 yards in a 24-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Elliott recorded 209 scrimmage yards (114 rush & 95 rec.) and 3 TDs (2 rush, 1 rec.) in a 35-30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.