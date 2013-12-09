Pepsi NEXT Rookie of the Week: Marlon Brown

Published: Dec 09, 2013 at 03:51 PM

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marlon Brown is the Pepsi Next NFL Rookie of the Week for games played during Week 14, the NFL announced Friday.

Brown hauled in seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' thrilling 29-26 victory over the Vikings in Week 14.

PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals

Bernard had 148 yards from scrimmage (99 rushing and 49 receiving) in the Bengals' 42-28 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Marlon Brown, Baltimore Ravens

Brown had 7 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 29-26 victory against the Minnesota Vikings.

William Gholston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gholston tallied four tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 27-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Geno Smith, New York Jets

Smith passed for 219 yards, rushed for 50 yards and had two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing) in the Jets' victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings

Patterson tallied five receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown, and added 111 kick-return yards for the Vikings against the Baltimore Ravens.

