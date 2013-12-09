Pepsi NEXT Rookie of the Week: Marlon Brown

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marlon Brown is the Pepsi Next NFL Rookie of the Week for games played during Week 14, the NFL announced Friday.
PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals
Bernard had 148 yards from scrimmage (99 rushing and 49 receiving) in the Bengals' 42-28 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Marlon Brown, Baltimore Ravens
Brown had 7 receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 29-26 victory against the Minnesota Vikings.
William Gholston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gholston tallied four tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 27-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
Geno Smith, New York Jets
Smith passed for 219 yards, rushed for 50 yards and had two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing) in the Jets' victory over the Oakland Raiders.
Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings
Patterson tallied five receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown, and added 111 kick-return yards for the Vikings against the Baltimore Ravens.