Pepsi NEXT Rookie of the Week: Le'Veon Bell

Published: Dec 23, 2013 at 04:02 PM

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers is the Pepsi Next NFL Rookie of the Week for games played during Week 16, the NFL announced Friday.

Bell rushed for 124 yards and one touchdown in a crucial 38-31 win over the Green Bay Packers.

PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bell had 124 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown in the Steelers' 38-31 victory against the Green Bay Packers.

Nickell Robey, Buffalo Bills

Robey tallied four tackles, two sacks and a pass defensed in the Bills' 19-0 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Geno Smith, New York Jets

Smith completed passed for 214 yards, rushed for 48 yards and had three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the Jets' 24-13 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

Zac Stacy, St. Louis Rams

Stacy rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 23-13 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers

Lacy rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

