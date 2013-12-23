Pepsi NEXT Rookie of the Week: Le'Veon Bell

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Le'Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers is the Pepsi Next NFL Rookie of the Week for games played during Week 16, the NFL announced Friday.
Bell rushed for 124 yards and one touchdown in a crucial 38-31 win over the Green Bay Packers.
PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Nickell Robey, Buffalo Bills
Robey tallied four tackles, two sacks and a pass defensed in the Bills' 19-0 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Geno Smith, New York Jets
Smith completed passed for 214 yards, rushed for 48 yards and had three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the Jets' 24-13 victory against the Cleveland Browns.
Zac Stacy, St. Louis Rams
Stacy rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 23-13 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.