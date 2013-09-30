Pepsi Next Rookie of the Week: Kiko Alonso

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Kiko Alonso of the Buffalo Bills is the Pepsi Next NFL Rookie of the Week for games played during Week 4, the NFL announced Friday.
Alonso hauled in two interceptions and added two passes defensed and five tackles in the Bills' 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Kiko Alonso, Buffalo Bills
Kenbrell Thompkins, New England Patriots
Thompkins caught six passes for 127 yards and scored a touchdown in a 30-23 Patriots defeat of the Atlanta Falcons.
Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
Bell rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns while adding 27 yards receiving in his NFL regular-season debut against the Minnesota Vikings.
Robert Woods, Buffalo Bills
Woods had a team-high 80 yards receiving and a career-best 42-yard touchdown reception in the Bills' 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.