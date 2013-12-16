Pepsi NEXT Rookie of the Week: Keenan Allen

Published: Dec 16, 2013 at 04:06 PM

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Keenan Allen of the San Diego Chargers is the Pepsi Next NFL Rookie of the Week for games played during Week 15, the NFL announced Friday.

Allen recorded just two catches in the 27-20 upset victory over the Broncos, but both were touchdowns.

PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Andre Ellington, Arizona Cardinals

Ellington had 158 scrimmage yards (71 rushing and 87 receiving) in the Cardinals' 37-34 victory against the Tennessee Titans.

Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bell rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown and added five receptions for 50 yards in the Steelers' 30-20 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

EJ Manuel, Buffalo Bills

Manuel passed for 193 yards and scored three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the Bills' 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Desmond Trufant, Atlanta Falcons

Trufant tallied seven tackles and an interception in the Falcons' 27-26 victory against the Washington Redskins.

Keenan Allen, San Diego Chargers

Allen caught two passes for 29 yards and two touchdowns in the Chargers' 27-20 win over the Denver Broncos on "Thursday Night Football."

