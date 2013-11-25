Pepsi NEXT Rookie of the Week: Keenan Allen

Published: Nov 25, 2013 at 03:36 PM

The San Diego Chargers' Keenan Allen was selected as the Pepsi NEXT Rookie of the Week for Week 12. Allen was the top vote-getter in a group that also included the St. Louis Rams' Benny Cunningham, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Glennon, Tennessee Titans' Justin Hunter and Green Bay Packers' Eddie Lacy.

PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Keenan Allen, San Diego Chargers

Allen had nine receptions for 124 yards in the Chargers' 41-38 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Benny Cunningham, St. Louis Rams

Cunningham rushed for 109 yards on 13 carries and scored a touchdown in the Rams' 42-21 victory against the Chicago Bears

Mike Glennon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Glennon passed for 247 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 24-21 win over the Detroit Lions.

Justin Hunter, Tennessee Titans

Hunter had six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown in the Titans' 23-19 victory against the Oakland Raiders.

Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers

Lacy scored a touchdown and had 110 rushing yards in the Packers' 26-26 tie against the Minnesota Vikings.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB Index: Five running backs I trust most in NFL Divisional Round

Trust -- especially in those who have the ball in their hands -- goes a long way at this point of the season. Today, Maurice Jones-Drew lists the five running backs playing in this weekend's Divisional Round whom HE trusts most.
news

Biggest vulnerability for eight remaining NFL playoff teams; plus, updated Super Bowl LVI probabilities

With the Divisional Round on the horizon, Cynthia Frelund updates her Super Bowl probabilities for the eight remaining playoff teams and identifies each squad's biggest vulnerability. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry on status vs. Bengals: 'We'll see where I am on Saturday' 

Derrick Henry is a welcome sight at Titans practice, having returned following a lengthy layoff with a foot injury. But the star RB isn't yet ready to proclaim himself a go for the team's Divisional Round home playoff game against the Bengals on Saturday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 19

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (ankle) and RT ﻿Tristan Wirfs (ankle)﻿ will be listed as DNPs for the team's walkthrough Wednesday, per coach Bruce Arians. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW