Pepsi Next Rookie of the Week: Keenan Allen

Published: Oct 14, 2013 at 05:03 PM

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Keenan Allen of the San Diego Chargers is the Pepsi Next NFL Rookie of the Week for games played during Week 6, the NFL announced Friday.

Allen had 107 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' win over the Colts.

PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Alec Ogletree, St. Louis Rams

Ogletree tallied five tackles and recorded a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Rams' 38-13 win over the Houston Texans.

Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers

Lacy rushed for a career-high 120 yards on 23 carries in the Packers' 19-17 victory over the defending-champion Baltimore Ravens.

Joseph Fauria, Detroit Lions

Fauria had three receptions for 34 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions' 31-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Kiko Alonso, Buffalo Bills

Alonso had a league-high 22 tackles against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Keenan Allen, San Diego Chargers

Allen had nine receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 19-9 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts plan to start QB Carson Wentz (ankles) vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts are planning to start Wentz, who has been recovering from a pair of sprained ankles he sustained in Week 2, on Sunday against the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night.
news

49ers elevate RB Kerryon Johnson from practice squad for Week 3 'SNF' game vs. Packers

The 49ers' depleted running back room has added some much needed depth ahead of Week 3.
news

Dolphins place Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) on IR, hope QB returns Week 6

Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss a minimum of three games. The Dolphins hope their QB will be ready to return once he's eligible in Week 6, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 25

The Cowboys will be without one of their key defenders in Week 3.

HC Mike McCarthy said LB ﻿Keanu Neal﻿ tested positive for COVID-19 and thus will not play Monday night against the Eagles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW