Pepsi Next Rookie of the Week: Keenan Allen

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Keenan Allen of the San Diego Chargers is the Pepsi Next NFL Rookie of the Week for games played during Week 6, the NFL announced Friday.
PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Alec Ogletree, St. Louis Rams
Ogletree tallied five tackles and recorded a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Rams' 38-13 win over the Houston Texans.
Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers
Lacy rushed for a career-high 120 yards on 23 carries in the Packers' 19-17 victory over the defending-champion Baltimore Ravens.
Joseph Fauria, Detroit Lions
Fauria had three receptions for 34 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions' 31-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Kiko Alonso, Buffalo Bills
Keenan Allen, San Diego Chargers
Allen had nine receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 19-9 win over the Indianapolis Colts.