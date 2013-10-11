Pepsi Next Rookie of the Week: Geno Smith

Published: Oct 11, 2013 at 08:04 AM

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Geno Smith of the New York Jets is the Pepsi Next NFL Rookie of the Week for games played during Week 5, the NFL announced Friday.

PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Tyrann Mathieu, Arizona Cardinals

Mathieu had five tackles and a sack in the Cardinals' 22-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Zac Stacy, St. Louis Rams

Stacy tallied 78 yards on 14 carries in the Rams' 34-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers

Lacy rushed for 99 yards on 23 carries in the Packers' 22-9 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Terrance Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Williams posted four receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 48-point effort against the Denver Broncos.

Geno Smith, New York Jets

Smith completed 16 of 20 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns in the Jets' 30-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Smith also had three rushes for 21 yards in the victory.

