Pepsi Next Rookie of the Week: Geno Smith

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Geno Smith of the New York Jets is the Pepsi Next NFL Rookie of the Week for games played during Week 5, the NFL announced Friday.
PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Tyrann Mathieu, Arizona Cardinals
Zac Stacy, St. Louis Rams
Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers
Terrance Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Williams posted four receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 48-point effort against the Denver Broncos.
Geno Smith, New York Jets
Smith completed 16 of 20 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns in the Jets' 30-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Smith also had three rushes for 21 yards in the victory.