Pepsi Next Rookie of the Week: Eddie Lacy

Published: Nov 04, 2013 at 04:05 PM

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Eddie Lacy of the Green Bay Packers is the Pepsi Next NFL Rookie of the Week for games played during Week 9, the NFL announced Friday.

Lacy rushed for 150 yards on 22 carries and one touchdown against the Chicago Bears.

PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

David Amerson, Washington Redskins

Amerson collected six tackles and recorded an interception in the Redskins' 30-24 overtime victory against the San Diego Chargers.

Aaron Dobson, New England Patriots

Dobson had five receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 55-31 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

Ertz had five receptions for 42 yards and scored his first career touchdown in the Eagles' 49-20 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Zac Stacy, St. Louis Rams

Stacy rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns and added six receptions for 51 yards in the Rams' loss to the Tennessee Titans.

