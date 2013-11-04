Pepsi Next Rookie of the Week: Eddie Lacy

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Eddie Lacy of the Green Bay Packers is the Pepsi Next NFL Rookie of the Week for games played during Week 9, the NFL announced Friday.
PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
David Amerson, Washington Redskins
Amerson collected six tackles and recorded an interception in the Redskins' 30-24 overtime victory against the San Diego Chargers.
Aaron Dobson, New England Patriots
Dobson had five receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' 55-31 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles
Ertz had five receptions for 42 yards and scored his first career touchdown in the Eagles' 49-20 victory over the Oakland Raiders.
Zac Stacy, St. Louis Rams
Stacy rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns and added six receptions for 51 yards in the Rams' loss to the Tennessee Titans.