Pepsi Next Rookie of the Week: D.J. Fluker

Published: Oct 21, 2013 at 05:14 PM

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. D.J. Fluker of the San Diego Chargers is the Pepsi Next NFL Rookie of the Week for games played during Week 7, the NFL announced Friday.

Fluker switched from right to left tackle during the game and helped block for an offense that set Chargers' season highs with 158 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in a 24-6 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

PEPSI NEXT ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Eddie Lacy, Green Bay Packers

Lacy had 108 total yards (82 rushing, 26 receiving) and scored a touchdown in the Packers' 31-13 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Geno Smith, New York Jets

Smith tallied 233 passing yards, 32 rushing yards and had two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in the Jets' 30-27 overtime victory against the New England Patriots.

Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins

Reed posted nine receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Redskins' 45-41 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Nickell Robey, Buffalo Bills

Robey recorded two tackles, three passes defensed and an interception returned for a touchdown in the Bills' 23-21 defeat of the Miami Dolphins.

D.J. Fluker, San Diego Chargers

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

