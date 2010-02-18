Peppers, T.O., 233 other players could be unrestricted free agents

Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Terrell Owens are among 235 NFL players who are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next month if there's an uncapped 2010 season.
A complete list of players with at least six seasons in the league and contracts scheduled to expire was posted Thursday by the NFL on NFLLabor.com.
The complete list
The NFL released the names of 235 players who would be unrestricted free agents if a new labor deal isn't struck by March 5, thus resulting in an uncapped 2010 season.
[**More ...**](http://www.nfl.com/news/story?id=09000d5d816762ba&template=with-video-with-comments&confirm=true)
Also among the players who would be free to sign with another team, starting March 5, are Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett, New England Patriots nose tackle Vince Wilfork and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby.
New Orleans Saints safety Darren Sharper and Oakland Raiders defensive end Richard Seymour also are on the list, but they aren't expected to hit the free-agent market. NFL.com's Steve Wyche reported Monday that the Saints likely will use their franchise tag on Sharper, who helped the team win its first Super Bowl title. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Seymour also will receive the franchise tag if the Raiders can't agree on a deal with him by Feb. 25.
There wouldn't be a salary cap in 2010 unless the league and the players' union can agree to a new collective bargaining agreement by March 5. One of the results of not having a deal is that the requirement to reach unrestricted free agency would increase from four years in the league to six.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.