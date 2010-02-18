Peppers, T.O., 233 other players could be unrestricted free agents

New Orleans Saints safety Darren Sharper and Oakland Raiders defensive end Richard Seymour also are on the list, but they aren't expected to hit the free-agent market. NFL.com's Steve Wyche reported Monday that the Saints likely will use their franchise tag on Sharper, who helped the team win its first Super Bowl title. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Seymour also will receive the franchise tag if the Raiders can't agree on a deal with him by Feb. 25.