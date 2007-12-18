Peppers, Smith among Panthers missing practice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Four starters, including Steve Smith and Julius Peppers, missed practice on Tuesday for the Carolina Panthers.
Coach John Fox provided no further injury information on Peppers, except repeating that the defensive end sprained his knee in Sunday's win over Seattle. Peppers was in and out of the game in the second half after getting hurt.
Smith sat out Tuesday's practice with an illness after catching eight passes for 72 yards against the Seahawks.
Center Justin Hartwig (ankle) and guard Geoff Hangartner (shoulder) also did not practice. Receiver Keary Colbert (knee) remained sidelined after missing Sunday's game.
Quarterback Vinny Testaverde returned to practice after missing all of last week with general soreness. Undrafted rookie Matt Moore is in line to start Saturday night's game against Dallas after he led the Panthers to the surprise win over Seattle in Testaverde's absence.
The Panthers practiced Tuesday, which is a normal off day, because of the short week ahead of Saturday's game.
