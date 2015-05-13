Around the NFL

Pep Hamilton: Colts O is the Greatest 'Shoe on Earth'

Published: May 13, 2015 at 11:28 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The turn of the century St. Louis Rams gained more yards and scored more points over a three-year span than any team in NFL history, earning the "Greatest Show on Turf" moniker.

In a nod to that legendary high-flying outfit, Colts offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton quipped Wednesday, per George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin, that Indianapolis' offense should be dubbed the "Greatest 'Shoe on Earth.'"

Hamilton was, of course, paying homage to the horseshoe on the side of his team's iconic helmets.

Even if Hamilton's tongue was firmly planted in his cheek, he couldn't hide his excitement over his embarrassment of riches following the offseason acquisitions of "still dominant" seven-time Pro Bowler Andre Johnson and first-round speed demonPhillip Dorsett.

When the Colts drafted Dorsett, Hamilton relayed to Steve Andress of the team's official website on Wednesday, he immediately ran down to his office and "ripped up" some of his personnel packages featuring extra tight ends and just two wide receivers.

Hamilton can't wait to utilize Dorsett and Donte Moncrief, a physical marvelin his own right, as mismatches against subpackage cornerbacks.

"That point alone," Hamilton explained, "is what we feel like can be the difference in us taking the next step and getting over the hump."

Steering the NFL's top-scoring offense through the midseason point last year, Andrew Luck was on pace to breakPeyton Manning's single-season record for passing yards. That rate of production proved unsustainable, tailing off in November and December with a lethargicTrent Richardson and an injury-ravagedReggie Wayne acting as a drag on an otherwise dynamic unit.

Hamilton will enter the 2015 season armed with one of the most talented quarterbacks in NFL history, a perennial 1,000-yard rusher at tailback, a top-three wide receiver corps and a pair of tight ends with Pro Bowl potential in Dwayne Allen and Coby Fleener.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes his offense has the potential for historical greatness. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects his attack to be the best in the league.

Hamilton is one step ahead, already serving up a catchy nickname to magnify the array of disparate talents at his disposal.

