Pennsylvania trooper appeals to return to work for Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH -- A Pennsylvania state trooper who was barred from working for Ben Roethlisberger wants the agency to let him return to his part-time job as an assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.
State police spokeswoman Lt. Myra Taylor said Wednesday that Trooper Ed Joyner has filed a union grievance, but he won't be allowed to work for Roethlisberger while it is pending.
The state police last month rescinded Joyner's permission to work for Roethlisberger as part of an investigation into Joyner's activities when Roethlisberger was accused of sexual assault in a Georgia nightclub on March 5.
The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association said the agency hasn't shown justification for rescinding its outside work permission. The union also said it will "vigorously" defend Joyner.
