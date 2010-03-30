Pennington's decision to stay in Miami a curious one this offseason

"And it's a credit to Chad (Henne) because he handled things very, very well. By the middle of the season, he had everything. He was going with the whole offense, and we didn't have to really worry about any of those restrictions. We started to get better, pushing the ball down the field, having more yards, possessing the ball longer, doing those types of things without the Wildcat. I think that we're going to continue to evolve as he evolves, as some of our younger players evolve at the receiver position and certainly in our offensive line."