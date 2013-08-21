Penn State players adjust to 'thud' tackling in practice

Published: Aug 21, 2013 at 01:58 PM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of sports:

  • The University of New Haven men's soccer team will be testing Triax Technologies' new Smart Impact Monitor, according to the Middletown Press. UNH will be the first college in the nation to use these high tech devices to monitor head trauma to its student athletes.
  • WCTV-TV showed how the new Georgia concussion laws are being implemented in Valdosta.
  • NBC Bay Area showed how the newly opened UC San Francisco concussion clinic is helping Bay Area athletes.
  • The Montreal Alouettes confirmed that quarterback Anthony Convillo is sidelined with a concussion, CBC reported.
  • Agence France-Press reported on the furor over New Zealand suspending top cricket player Jesse Ryder for six months for testing positive for banned substances.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

