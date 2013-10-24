Penn State at Ohio State is top Big Ten game in Week 9

The first BCS standings of the season weren't kind to the Big Ten. The conference has just three teams in the top 25, with only one in the top 23 -- No. 4 Ohio State.
The Buckeyes will look to remain in the top five when they play host to Penn State on Saturday night in a nationally televised game on ABC. The game could feature one of the best individual matchups of the week. We say "could," because while Penn State wide receiver Allen Robinson is having an excellent season, Ohio State cornerback Bradley Roby has been inconsistent. It will be interesting to see whether Buckeyes coaches trust Roby to handle Robinson one-on-one or choose to give him help.
Here is a look at all the contests involving league teams this week, ranked from worst game to best:
4. Michigan State at Illinois, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC regional/ESPN2
Rating: 2.5 stars
The skinny: Three of the best linebackers in the nation will be on view in Illinois senior Jonathan Brown (6-foot-1, 230 pounds), who has 66 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss, and Michigan State seniors Denicos Allen (5-11, 218) and Max Bullough (6-3, 245), who have combined for 85 tackles and 12 tackles for loss. But the Spartans' duo has a lot more help, with senior CB Darqueze Dennard, senior SS Isaiah Lewis and sophomore DE Shilique Calhoun. Dennard is playing as well as almost any corner in the nation. The Illinois offense is solid, but it will struggle against Michigan State's stout defense. The Spartans' offense is mediocre, but it should have success against the Illini's porous defense.
3. Northwestern at Iowa, Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network
Rating: 3 stars
The skinny: This is important for bowl positioning within the Big Ten, if nothing else. Northwestern will be without star RB Venric Mark, which should make Iowa happy. The Hawkeyes have played good defense, led by junior DT Carl Davis (6-5, 315) and senior LBs Anthony Hitchens (6-1, 233), Christian Kirksey (6-2, 235) and James Morris (6-2, 240); the linebacker trio has combined for 174 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and four interceptions. Keep an eye on Davis' battles with Northwestern junior C Brandon Vitabile (6-3, 300), who might be the best player in the Big Ten at his position. Northwestern junior S Ibraheim Campbell (5-11, 210) is an All-Big Ten type, and he needs to make sure Iowa senior TE C.J. Fiedorowicz (6-7, 265) doesn't have a big game.
2. Nebraska at Minnesota, Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ESPN
Rating: 3 stars
The skinny: A big game in the Legends Division race. Minnesota is out of the running but can muck up Nebraska's title hopes and improve its bowl situation. Minnesota has an effective ground game, but its passing attack is anemic. Nebraska's defense isn't much, though rising-star sophomore DE Randy Gregory (6-6, 255) is playing at a high level. Minnesota's defense, headed by stud senior DT Ra'Shede Hageman (6-6, 311), must stymie Nebraska's rushing attack. Huskers junior TB Ameer Abdullah (5-9, 190) doesn't get enough national attention. He has five 100-yard games in six outings this season and has rushed for 490 yards and four TDs in the past three games.
1. Penn State at Ohio State, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
Rating: 3.5 stars
The skinny: Ohio State is No. 4 in this week's BCS standings. Junior QB Braxton Miller and senior TB Carlos Hyde (6-0, 235) headline a powerful offense, but the secondary has been suspect, which gives Penn State a puncher's chance in this one. The Nittany Lions can throw the ball with true freshman QB Christian Hackenberg, and junior WR Allen Robinson (6-3, 210) is the best receiver in the Big Ten, with 43 receptions for 705 yards (16.4 yards per catch) and five TDs. Will Ohio State coaches trust junior CB Bradley Roby (5-11, 192) to handle Robinson by himself? Wisconsin's Jared Abbrederis torched Roby, a high-level talent who also had coverage issues in a win over Northwestern. At any rate, Penn State needs offensive balance, and Ohio State's run defense has been excellent, thanks to junior LB Ryan Shazier (6-2, 230) and a better-than-expected line.
