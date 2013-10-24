Penn State at Ohio State is top Big Ten game in Week 9

The skinny: Three of the best linebackers in the nation will be on view in Illinois senior Jonathan Brown (6-foot-1, 230 pounds), who has 66 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss, and Michigan State seniors Denicos Allen (5-11, 218) and Max Bullough (6-3, 245), who have combined for 85 tackles and 12 tackles for loss. But the Spartans' duo has a lot more help, with senior CB Darqueze Dennard, senior SS Isaiah Lewis and sophomore DE Shilique Calhoun. Dennard is playing as well as almost any corner in the nation. The Illinois offense is solid, but it will struggle against Michigan State's stout defense. The Spartans' offense is mediocre, but it should have success against the Illini's porous defense.