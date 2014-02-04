Penn St. program tries to prevent concussions by examining surfaces

What does the hardness of the football field have to do with concussions?
According to a recent post in USA Football's "From the Field" blog, field density plays a sizable factor in head injuries. In fact, Penn State's Center for Sports Surface Research reported that 10 percent of concussions come from how hard the ground -- or the artificial turf -- is on a football field.
The Center has a separate device for measuring the hardness of artificial surfaces.
The center, which suggests testing fields once a year, has a process for making the fields softer for landings. For natural grass, aerate it just like a golf courses.
For artificial turf, add more recycled rubber.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor