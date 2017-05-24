Penn: Play that injured Derek Carr 'sticks with me'

The 34-year-old left tackle slipped on the play that led to Carr's broken leg, effectively ending the Oakland Raiders' potential Super Bowl run.
Five months later, the slip still sticks with Penn.
"You've got to try not to think about it too much," Penn said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "It happened. You wish you could go back and get it back. I've done that same [pass] set I don't know how many times on that same field and never just slipped out of nowhere. I took a little step. I'm not going to put it on myself. I should have been able to do something better. You know me: I'm not going to blame the slip for happening."
Penn was engaged with Colts defensive end Trent Cole, who ended up sacking Carr as the quarterback attempted to flee pressure. Carr suffered a broken right fibula.
"I should have held on [to Cole] and brought him down with me," Penn said.
The next time you see an offensive tackle blatantly drag a pass rusher to the ground for a holding penalty so his quarterback doesn't get destroyed, think of Penn's quote.
The veteran is taking a positive spin to his mistake.
"Everything happens for a reason," Penn said. "Last year, that play was crazy. It ... happened for a reason. Maybe that reason is it wasn't our year last year; maybe this year is going to be our year. That play was just a fluke play on my part. I slipped out of nowhere. He got hurt. He's gotten tackled like that plenty of times. He never broke anything. Fluke. I'm all about karma and stuff like that, so maybe [God] was trying to tell us this is our year.
"We've got to put in the work to get it, and I know DC [Derek Carr] is happy [to be back]. I'm dang sure happy to get him back."
The Raiders have the pieces in place to win the Super Bowl this year. If Carr can hoist the Lombardi Trophy after this season, history will eventually forget Penn's slip.