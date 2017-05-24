Penn: Play that injured Derek Carr 'sticks with me'

"You've got to try not to think about it too much," Penn said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "It happened. You wish you could go back and get it back. I've done that same [pass] set I don't know how many times on that same field and never just slipped out of nowhere. I took a little step. I'm not going to put it on myself. I should have been able to do something better. You know me: I'm not going to blame the slip for happening."