Penn: Jon Gruden to Raiders like Steve Kerr to Warriors

"I'm looking at it like, I joke with people, I look at it like Steve Kerr when he joined the Warriors," Penn said on NFL Total Access on Monday. "Coach Gruden is coming into a great situation where he has a lot of pieces in place already. He's not going to have to do too many things but tweak a couple of things here. Me knowing coach Gruden, his mentality, and his excitement and energy he's going to bring, I don't think there's any coach in the NFL that brings that kind of excitement. You guys hear him on Monday night, you see how excited he is for football. So bringing that in, it's going to trickle down through the building."