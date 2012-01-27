Pees takes over as Ravens defensive coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens wasted no time finding a replacement for recently departed defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, promoting linebackers coach Dean Pees to take over control of the team's defense on Friday.
"Just always respected his work," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said during a news conference. "All the way through the ranks he's been considered one of the top coaches around."
Pees had coached the linebackers in Baltimore for the past two seasons after serving as the New England Patriots' defensive coordinator for the previous four seasons. Pagano was named the replacement for Jim Caldwell as head coach of the Indianapolis Coltsearlier this week.
"It's an incredible opportunity to be a defensive coordinator for anybody in this league, but it's especially humbling to be one for the Ravens," Pees said, via the Ravens' official website. "I'm not going to be the same as Chuck Pagano. You got to be who you are."
Harbaugh said he only looked at internal candidates for the job. Pees was the secondary coach at Miami of Ohio when Harbaugh was a defensive back at the school.
"We go back a long way," Harbaugh said. "If Dean can make me any kind of a player, that shows you the kind of great coach he really is."
Harbaugh also announced that Cam Cameron would be back as the team's offensive coordinator. Cameron has orchestrated the Ravens' offense for the past four seasons and was set to become a free agent this offseason, leading to speculation about his future with the team. The Ravens ranked 15th in total offense in 2011.
"It was a foregone conclusion to me (to bring Cameron back), Harbaugh said. "I was excited about it. It was a good year. We turned a lot of things over on offense."
Cameron said the length of his contract was still being determined.
"I called (general manager) Ozzie (Newsome) and said,
Hey, I'm just thrilled to be back,'" Cameron said. "And Ozzie said,Cam, in our minds, you were never gone.' And that means the world. Obviously, we've got a lot of unfinished business."
Harbaugh also announced that special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Jerry Rosburg also will be back, and said hiring a quarterbacks coach is a possibility.
The Associated Press contributed to this report