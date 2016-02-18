Around the NFL

Pederson sees Chase Daniel as more than backup

Published: Feb 18, 2016 at 02:02 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has consistently said Sam Bradford is a fit for his offense if the free-agent-to-be returns.

But what if the quarterback signs elsewhere?

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted on Thursday that one name to watch is Kansas City Chiefs free-agent quarterback Chase Daniel. Per RapSheet, Pederson views Daniel as more than a backup.

It's logical that Pederson would have faith in Daniel to run his offense after the duo spent the past three seasons together in K.C, where Daniel backed up Alex Smith.

Daniel's familiarity with the offense would allow the 29 year old to work as a stopgap for Philly on the road to finding a long-term solution (he'd also come much cheaper than Bradford).

However, just as there are big questions with Bradford's ability to be more than just an average, mid-level NFL quarterback, Daniel is a mostly unknown entity.

Sure, the seven-year NFL vet is a yearly preseason darling, displaying good poise and accuracy against bland defenses. However, he's started just two games in his NFL career -- both Week 17 contests versus the San Diego Chargers, in 2013 and 2014. While he's performed adequately in those starts, being a week-in-week-out quarterback for which defenses are scheming is a different proposition.

We've seen the long-time backups like Charlie Whitehurst, Matt Flynn or Kevin Kolb fall flat when given the chance to become a full-time starter.

The Eagles chasing Daniel tells you all you need to know about the dearth of quarterback talent hitting the free-agent market this offseason.

The person likely most excited about this news, outside of Daniel's family? Around The NFL boss Gregg Rosenthal, whose crystal ball might have been tuned three-years ahead.

