Around the NFL

Pederson: Healthy Carson Wentz would have won in SB

Published: Feb 22, 2018 at 01:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Winning the Super Bowl brings with it a Lombardi Trophy and often outsized storylines that would otherwise be dismissed as superfluous.

Such is the case with the Philadelphia Eagles and Carson Wentz. Some have taken to diminishing the quarterback's early-season performance because of how Nick Foles played in the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LII.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday, Eagles coach Doug Pederson defended Wentz from those who have taken to calling the MVP candidate a system QB.

"Listen, Carson Wentz was the MVP talk of the league last year," Pederson said. "And I truly believe if he's healthy, I still feel strongly that we would probably [be] in the Super Bowl and win the Super Bowl with Carson, and he's the MVP. That's just the way he played last year. He's a big reason -- he's not the only reason -- but he's a big reason why we were, I believe, 11-2 at the time, playing the Rams, and won the NFC East. For me, being a former quarterback to have two guys and really three guys, you throw [Nate Sudfeld] in there, but you're talking about Nick and Carson who you just don't bat an eye with either one of these guys. The way they prepare, the way they study, their demeanor on the field, their leadership styles. It's a blessing to have two veteran guys like that and now have a Super Bowl MVP as your backup."

There should be little question that Wentz is the future of the Eagles' franchise. Credit Pederson and executive vice president Howie Roseman for importing a solid backup and coaching to his strengths in the Super Bowl. Foles' play should be viewed as a positive for the QB's financial future and the coaching staff (two of which already got promotions elsewhere), not a dig on Wentz.

The biggest question for Wentz -- and the reason the Eagles could hang onto Foles this season -- is whether he will be full-go in his return from an ACL tear.

Pederson wouldn't put a timeline on Wentz's return but reiterated his optimism the MVP candidate will be ready for 2018.

"You know, we're optimistic, obviously," he told Eisen. "I don't want to put a timetable on him. Obviously, he's working extremely hard. He's in the weight room. He's getting his rehab done. He's looking good, but at the same time, I'm not going to rush him -- like we did with Sidney Jones [this season] -- I don't want to put him out there if he's not 100 percent. So, [I'm] optimistic that that could come to fruition. But again, we'll be smart about it, and we'll put him out there when he's ready."

When Wentz is ready, he'll return to the starting lineup, even with a Super Bowl MVP on the roster.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets' Robert Saleh not closing door on Denzel Mims reconciliation: 'I'm not going to say it's over with him'

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has requested a trade after finding himself buried on the depth chart, but head coach Robert Saleh isn't ready to call it "over" with the third-year pro.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bears' Teven Jenkins ready to seize starting right guard job following trade rumors

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was the subject of trade rumors less than a month ago, but now he's looking at an opportunity to earn the starting job at right guard.

news

Ravens safety Chuck Clark confirms he requested trade following Kyle Hamilton selection

The Ravens bulked up their safety corps this offseason, signing Marcus Williams to a big free-agent deal and swiping rookie Kyle Hamilton with the draft. The decision to draft Hamilton in the first round caught starter Chuck Clark by surprise.

news

Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love 'did a lot of good things' in Packers' preseason action

While the preseason numbers weren't glowing, Jordan Love displayed improvement in his pocket presence and reading defenses, and threw a number of nice balls in Thursday night's preseason loss in Kansas City.

news

Niners QB Trey Lance 'not going to make too big of a deal' of ugly preseason outing vs. Texans

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance played three series -- 22 snaps -- completing 7-of-11 passes for 49 yards, was sacked once, and scrambled once for one yard.

news

Chiefs honored Len Dawson with choir huddle before preseason game vs. Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs paid tribute to Hall of Fame great Len Dawson before the first snap of Thursday night's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, honoring the quarterback who died this week at 87.

news

Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza accused in civil lawsuit of participating in gang rape of minor

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two others have been accused in a civil lawsuit of gang raping a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University last year.

news

Former second-round pick Denzel Mims requests trade from Jets

Denzel Mims, a 2020 second-round draft pick, has requested a trade out of New York via a statement released by his agent.

news

Rams, Bengals end joint practice early following multiple fights

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals ended their joint practice early on Thursday after multiple fights broke out.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Aug. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Top 100 Players of 2022: Top 20 players revealed in alphabetical order ahead of final episodes

The final two episodes of the Top 100 Players of 2022 will air on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET, but we already know the 20 players who are still in the running to claim the top spot. NFL Media has revealed the players (in alphabetical order) voted on as the top 20 in the sport.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE