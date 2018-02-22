Pederson: Healthy Carson Wentz would have won in SB

"Listen, Carson Wentz was the MVP talk of the league last year," Pederson said. "And I truly believe if he's healthy, I still feel strongly that we would probably [be] in the Super Bowl and win the Super Bowl with Carson, and he's the MVP. That's just the way he played last year. He's a big reason -- he's not the only reason -- but he's a big reason why we were, I believe, 11-2 at the time, playing the Rams, and won the NFC East. For me, being a former quarterback to have two guys and really three guys, you throw [Nate Sudfeld] in there, but you're talking about Nick and Carson who you just don't bat an eye with either one of these guys. The way they prepare, the way they study, their demeanor on the field, their leadership styles. It's a blessing to have two veteran guys like that and now have a Super Bowl MVP as your backup."