Pederson disappointed in entire offense, not just Foles

"I don't think you can just snap your fingers. That's where we'll get back to work," said of getting the magic back if he needs to start Week 1. "We have a lot of work to do. It's not going to be easy, but that's why we are here. That's why we're a part of this team and in the NFL -- we know that we have to be critical of ourselves and get back to work. Get back to the basics and play our kind of ball. That's moving the ball around, running the ball, throwing deep, throwing short, screens -- executions. We weren't clean on executions tonight and haven't been as clean on executions throughout the preseason. All the guys in the locker room, we are going to get back to work like we always do and continue this bond we have."