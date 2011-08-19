Pearson, Haley, Allen going to Cowboys' Ring of Honor

"I don't want to say that Charles Haley came in and taught that group how to win, but he certainly had a real positive influence in that direction," said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, who was part of those teams. "I can remember during that Super Bowl, against Buffalo at the Rose Bowl, it didn't go great right in the beginning of the game. One of my recollections being on the sidelines is Charles coming over and, in his own way, just kind of settling everyone down. Obviously everybody did settle down and it turned out to be a great day."