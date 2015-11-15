Payton won't comment on potential staff changes

Rob Ryan's defense in New Orleans had given up scores of 49, 39, 34 and 31 coming into Sunday. In that 49-point game against the Giants, they surrendered 416 total yards, 329 of which were through the air.
It couldn't get any worse, right?
On Sunday in an embarrassing 47-14 loss to Washington, the Saintswere gouged for 513 total yards. Kirk Cousins hurled four touchdown passes and rookie Matt Jones caught three passes for 131 yards and one touchdown.
Via NOLA.com, Sean Payton won't go there -- at least at a postgame news conference on an afternoon when negative emotions are probably at an all-time high.
A switch in coordinators would not be extremely difficult considering Dennis Allen, a former defensive coordinator and head coach, is on the staff. Joe Vitt has also been a long-time NFL position coach and interim head coach who could very easily slide into the roll.
Heading into Sunday's game, the Saints were giving up 414.8 yards per game. That number got marginally worse thanks to Cousins.
From a fan's perspective, seeing Ryan go would be unfortunate. Like his brother, Rex, he pumps more life into an NFL game than just about any coach in football.