Around the NFL

Payton won't comment on potential staff changes

Published: Nov 15, 2015 at 08:42 AM

Rob Ryan's defense in New Orleans had given up scores of 49, 39, 34 and 31 coming into Sunday. In that 49-point game against the Giants, they surrendered 416 total yards, 329 of which were through the air.

It couldn't get any worse, right?

On Sunday in an embarrassing 47-14 loss to Washington, the Saintswere gouged for 513 total yards. Kirk Cousins hurled four touchdown passes and rookie Matt Jones caught three passes for 131 yards and one touchdown.

So with the Saints approaching their bye week, is a change in coordinator on tap?

Via NOLA.com, Sean Payton won't go there -- at least at a postgame news conference on an afternoon when negative emotions are probably at an all-time high.

A switch in coordinators would not be extremely difficult considering Dennis Allen, a former defensive coordinator and head coach, is on the staff. Joe Vitt has also been a long-time NFL position coach and interim head coach who could very easily slide into the roll.

Keeping Ryan in place would be an extreme example of patience by the Saints, all things considered. Ryan was trying something revolutionary with his personnel and deployment over the last two seasons but has seen the Saints finish 29th in total defense in 2013, second in 2014 and 31st in 2015.

Heading into Sunday's game, the Saints were giving up 414.8 yards per game. That number got marginally worse thanks to Cousins.

From a fan's perspective, seeing Ryan go would be unfortunate. Like his brother, Rex, he pumps more life into an NFL game than just about any coach in football.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs finally able to land teammate, QB Tom Brady's phone number

Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs started Tuesday without Tom Brady's phone number, but by the end of the day, he and his QB had connected.

news

Seahawks pick up TE Noah Fant's fifth-year option

The Seattle Seahawks have picked up TE Noah Fant's fifth-year option, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. The Seahawks now have the pass catcher under contract through the 2023 season.

news

Pass rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that free-agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram is visiting the Dolphins on Tuesday. Ingram compiled a sack and five QB hits in nine regular-season games with the Chiefs in 2021.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 12

The Panthers will host Liberty QB Malik Willis and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral on pre-draft visits today, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder will also visit, per Tom Pelissero, as Carolina looks to address its biggest need.

news

Texans OC Pep Hamilton: Brandin Cooks provides 'level of paranoia' for defenses

Pep Hamilton said Monday that bringing back Texans WR Brandin Cooks ensures Houston will have a go-to threat that defenses must game-plan for each week.

news

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle already preparing to race new teammate Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle is ready to race new Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill, but the second-year receiver is focusing on improving from his rookie season.

news

Kirk Cousins wants to 'earn the right' to retire as a Viking

After signing a one-year contract extension this offseason, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins hopes to play out his career in Minnesota.

news

Packers CEO Murphy: 'Preseason will be good' for Jordan Love to prove he has future in Green Bay

Packers QB Jordan Love has no immediate path to the starting lineup thanks to Aaron Rodgers' recent extension. With Love's limited opportunities, CEO Mark Murphy hopes the upcoming preseason will allow the backup to shine.

news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Rebuilding the Lions, Best Day 2 Players in the Draft & Answering Listener Questions

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Texans coach Lovie Smith a 'believer' in Davis Mills, expects 'big improvement' from QB

Davis Mills enters the Texans' offseason workout program as the clear-cut starting quarterback. Head coach Lovie Smith has spoken glowingly of Mills, saying, "I am a believer in him and what he's going to do."

news

Ohio State to honor late Dwayne Haskins during spring game on April 16

Ohio State will honor the late Dwayne Haskins during the program's spring game Saturday. Haskins died tragically this weekend when he was struck by a vehicle in Florida. He was 24 years old.

news

Eagles RB Miles Sanders 'taking it a little more personal' entering final season of rookie deal

Eagles RB Miles Sanders is entering a pivotal fourth season in his NFL career and not taking it lightly. According to Sanders, "as long as you have good chemistry, any team can make it to the Super Bowl."

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW