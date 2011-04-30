Payton 'surprised' if Saints' Bush lands elsewhere next season

Published: Apr 30, 2011 at 07:45 AM

The New Orleans Saints made a bold play Thursday in trading back into the first round of the NFL draft to grab Alabama running back Mark Ingram, but coach Sean Payton doesn't interpret the move as a threat to Reggie Bush.

The selection of Ingram prompted Bush, the Saints' first-round pick in 2006, to tweet "it's been fun New Orleans," an indication he doesn't expect to be back to collect the $11.8 million he is scheduled to receive in what would be the final year of his contract.

Payton dismissed the idea that Bush isn't part of the team's plans.

"Like any player, each year in this league, there's competition brought in," the coach said. "I think we've got a real clear vision for Reggie Bush, and what we expect and how we want to utilize him -- and that's not changed. So I'd be surprised ... if he wasn't a Saint next year.

"We look forward to having the versatility, certainly, of a player like Reggie. ... As you look at Reggie Bush, there's more to that position than just playing running back behind the fullback."

The Saints finished 28th in the NFL in rushing last season, averaging just 94.9 yards per game while being decimated by injuries. Undrafted rookie Chris Ivory had a team-high 716 rushing yards, and no one else rushed for 300.

Ivory, Bush and Pierre Thomas, who led New Orleans in rushing in 2008 and 2009, all missed time.

To take Ingram, the Saints swapped their first-round pick in the 2012 draft and their second-round pick this year to the New England Patriots. He rushed for 1,658 yards in 2009, won the Heisman Trophy and led Alabama to the national championship. He didn't match those numbers last season. He injured his left knee during preseason practice, underwent arthroscopic surgery and missed the first two games, finishing with 875 yards on 158 carries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill on record-setting start to season: 'I'm like a kid in a candy store'

Tyreek Hill continues to put up mindboggling numbers in his first season in Mike McDaniel's system. In Sunday's 35-32 victory in Chicago, the Dolphins WR generated seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown

news

Davante Adams on Raiders' latest collapse: 'There's no reason why we should be losing games like this'

The Raiders once again dashed out to a big lead only to watch it wither away in yet another loss, collapsing for a 27-20 road loss to the Jaguars. WR Davante Adams said after the game, "There's no reason why we should be losing games like this."

news

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks fires two more assistant coaches in wake of loss to Bengals

Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks made Monday morning coaching changes after the club's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE