Payton 'surprised' if Saints' Bush lands elsewhere next season

To take Ingram, the Saints swapped their first-round pick in the 2012 draft and their second-round pick this year to the New England Patriots. He rushed for 1,658 yards in 2009, won the Heisman Trophy and led Alabama to the national championship. He didn't match those numbers last season. He injured his left knee during preseason practice, underwent arthroscopic surgery and missed the first two games, finishing with 875 yards on 158 carries.