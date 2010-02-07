Payton's second-half adjustments help Saints capture title

Another tactical maneuver that helped the Saints in the second half was utilizing Jeremy Shockey on the outside of formations. The big, athletic tight end only finished with three receptions for 13 yards, but his 2-yard touchdown grab against corner Jacob Lacey was an example of Payton taking advantage of Shockey's size advantage over a smallish corner. With the Saints unable to get in the end zone in the first half, the exploitation of a favorable matchup resulted in New Orleans going up for good.