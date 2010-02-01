Payton keeps Saints jovial in dreary weather with bellhop stunt

"You could very easily get to this week and all of a sudden want to put too much pressure on yourself or feel the pressure or the hype in the media and everything else," Brees said. "But I think that's one of Sean's great strengths -- the ability to constantly have his finger on the pulse of the team and know when it's time to work, when it's time to joke and have a good time, and, obviously, when the guys pulled up, he thought that would be a good way to welcome everybody in, and it was."