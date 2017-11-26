Paxton Lynch injures ankle vs. Raiders; Siemian fills in

Paxton Lynch's dismal outing in Oakland took a turn for the worse in the second half of Sunday's loss to the Raiders.
The second-year Denver Broncos quarterback was ruled out after suffering an ankle injury. Lynch pulled up following a rollout pass to Emmanuel Sanders in the third quarter and was helped off of the field.
Lynch told reporters that he will undergo an MRI on Monday to assess the damage to his ankle. The quarterback sounded optimistic after the game that he could play next week if need be.
"I'm hoping I can get back out there sometime this week and be ready to go next week," Lynch said. "Obviously I want to play, but I don't know the extent of the injury right now. I think tomorrow they're going to get some pictures done on it and then we'll go from there."
Trevor Siemian -- previously benched for Brock Osweiler, who was benched for Lynch this week -- played in Lynch's absence and led two touchdown drives.
Lynch was ineffective in his first start under center since Week 12 of 2016. The Broncos QB exited with just 41 passing yards on 14 attempts. Lynch completed nine passes, was sacked four times and threw one red-zone interception into triple coverage. In the first half, Lynch led Denver to four three-and-outs in six drives, totaling -9 yards on those "marches." The Broncos were down 21-0 at the time of his exit.