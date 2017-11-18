Around the NFL

Paxton Lynch in line to serve as Broncos backup

Published: Nov 18, 2017 at 03:43 AM

Trevor Siemian's slide from the starting lineup might be nearing its worst.

Fellow Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch has had a good week from a health standpoint and looks to be in line to serve as the backup to starter Brock Osweiler, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

That means Siemian, the starter through Denver's first seven games, will be the inactive third quarterback during Denver's game against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Siemian completed 152 of 247 passes for 1,669 yards, nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his seven starts, but fell out of favor quickly as Denver became mired in a three-game losing streak that was filled with Siemian's mistakes. Among those miscues: six interceptions in his final three games, and plenty of other missed throws that landed without harm.

Osweiler replaced Siemian in Week 9, but in his two starts, Denver has managed just 39 points combined. He's completed 37 of 71 passes for 429 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Broncos are floundering at quarterback in a season that has quickly taken a turn for the worst. For Siemian, this has to be the lowest moment of his professional career, and calls into question his future in Denver, which we likely won't receive an answer for until the offseason.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

