Paxton Lynch fighting to make roster: 'I love it here'

Published: Aug 29, 2018 at 04:13 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Paxton Lynch might be entering his final chance to prove he deserves a spot on the Denver Broncos' roster.

Entering Thursday night's final preseason tilt versus the Arizona Cardinals, Lynch is firmly behind 2017 seventh-round pick Chad Kelly and starter Case Keenum.

"Obviously you think about it, you're not happy about it, but I've got to do what I've got to do with the hand that's been dealt to me," Lynch said of sitting at No. 3 on the depth chart, via ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "And that's what I'm doing, I'm working my tail off."

Kelly has flashed command, proper ball placement, pop in his arm, and exudes confidence this preseason. Lynch has pretty much been the opposite. The former first-round pick struggles reading defenses, owns poor pocket presence, consistently misses receivers, and instills little confidence.

Kelly owns a robust 107.8 passer rating during the preseason, completing 28 of 41 tosses for 340 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and an 8.3 average per attempt. He will start Thursday's preseason tilt and is expected to play the first half.

Lynch, who has a 42.6 QB rating, completing just 14 of 29 passes for 102 yards and one interception and 3.5 yards per attempt in three preseason games, will finish out Thursday tussle with the Cards.

"I'm not worried about anything past the next day, which is [Wednesday], we come out here and have our practice and then travel to Arizona and then have our meetings there," Lynch said Tuesday. "That's what I'm focused on. I'm focused on going out and playing well on Thursday."

Lynch added that he hopes to remain in Denver.

"Absolutely, I love it here, I've said that since day one, I wanted to be the guy here," he said. "I've gone through some things, I've struggled, haven't played well at times and at times I have played well. I've just got to find that consistency, constantly playing well and I know I can get there."

With John Elway openly considering adding a veteran, Lynch's best shot at retaining his roster spot is to play well enough Thursday, and hope Kelly secures the No. 2 spot. If the Broncos decide to keep just two QBs or add a veteran backup, it would spell the end of the first-round pick in Denver.

Related Content

news

Justin Simmons 'excited to get the ball rolling' with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton

With the Denver Broncos looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, safety Justin Simmons is "excited to get the ball rolling" with head coach Sean Payton.

news

Jadeveon Clowney admits 'it would be nice' to return to Texans, has 'no timetable' on signing somewhere

Free-agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has no timetable on picking a team to join this offseason, but he admitted "it would be nice" to have a reunion with the Houston Texans.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown nearly struck by car during charity bike ride

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown was nearly struck by a car while participating in the sixth annual Eagles Autism Challenge, a charity bike ride. The two-time Pro Bowler later tweeted reassurances that he is fine after the close call.

news

49ers LB Fred Warner looking toward 2023 season: 'I'll always say defense wins championships'

49ers linebacker Fred Warner is taking responsibility as the 2023 regular season is slowly creeping up. "I'll always say defense wins championships, so it's going to start and end with us," Warner said.

news

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans says Aaron Jones 'hasn't missed a beat' entering his seventh season

With running back Aaron Jones entering his seventh NFL season, Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans says the veteran "hasn't missed a beat" this offseason.

news

Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kade Warner believes he's the "smartest receiver" in this year's rookie class.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance made 'substantial jump' after working with Patrick Mahomes in offseason

Hired as Trey Lance's private coach this offseason, Jeff Christensen told The Athletic this week about the 49ers QB's progressive offseason working with Patrick Mahomes.

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney's plan to 'ball out' includes new mindset: 'I'm just disrespecting everybody'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is hoping to rebound and win this season, and he'll do so with the mindset of dismissing the need for respect.

news

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers trade comments were 'nothing against' Panthers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey wanted to clear the air about his Carolina Panthers comments, stating that they were "nothing against" his former team.

news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Browns legend Jim Brown

The NFL community mourned the death of Jim Brown upon the announcement of his death on Friday with a collection of tributes to the NFL great from players and figures around the league.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson tweets that he's 'officially cleared' three months after adductor surgery

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson announced he has been cleared to return to football activities following a three-month recovery period from surgery on his torn adductor muscle.

