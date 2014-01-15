Paul Guenther to run Cincinnati Bengals' defense

Published: Jan 15, 2014 at 06:03 AM

The Cincinnati Bengals have used an in-house option to fill their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Pepsi NEXT Rookie of the Year

Giovani Bernard had 695 yards and five touchdowns rushing, and 514 yards and three touchdowns receiving. Was it the best rookie performance of 2013?

**VOTE NOW**

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a person informed of the move, that linebackers coach Paul Guenther will take over the defense after Mike Zimmer accepted the head coach job of the Minnesota Vikings.

The move ends speculation surrounding Guenther, who had been connected to two other teams. NFL Media columnist Michael Silver reported that Zimmer would target Guenther to join him in Minnesota. The Washington Post reported that Guenther was "in line" to join the Washington Redskins in some capacity if Zimmer did not get the Vikings job and remained with the Bengals.

In the end, Guenther climbed the ladder from within. He inherits a defense that ranked third in the NFL during the regular season, giving up just 305.5 yards per game. Guenther also can look forward to the return of All-Pro defensive tackle Geno Atkins, whose 2013 season was cut short by a knee injury.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" featured discussion on Championship Sunday and an interview with Panthers star Greg Hardy.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) downgraded to out vs. Saints

Justin Jefferson has been downgraded to out for the Minnesota Vikings' game versus the New Orleans Saints Sunday, and the wide receiver will remain on injured reserve as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 5.
news

Cardinals activating RB James Conner (knee) off injured reserve ahead of Falcons game

The Cardinals are activating RB James Conner (knee) off injured reserve ahead of their Week 10 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas arrested for simple battery, criminal mischief

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was arrested Friday evening in Kenner, Louisiana and charged with simple battery and criminal mischief.
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs (back) off injury report, set to play vs. Broncos

After popping up on the Buffalo Bills injury report, wide receiver Stefon Diggs (back) has no designation for Monday's Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos. 