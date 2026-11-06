Pats' TreVeyon Henderson says he was hospitalized after 'unusual' emergency; RB focused on recovery

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson said in a statement released Friday that he was recently hospitalized after experiencing a "medical emergency" and is currently focused on his recovery and "long-term well-being."

"Recently, I experienced an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days," Henderson wrote. "During that time, I underwent extensive medical testing and evaluation. While the results of my comprehensive medical testing have come back positive and reassuring, the cause of this remains unknown and unexplainable."

Henderson missed New England's Week 8 win over Miami due to what the team called an "illness." Henderson has not practiced since Oct. 28. He was added to the injury report with an illness on Oct. 29.

The former Ohio State back suffered a high ankle sprain in New England's Week 5 win over Las Vegas and was expected to miss multiple games but played the very next week in a victory over the rival Jets. Henderson's most recent appearance was in the Patriots' Week 7 loss to Chicago on Oct. 22, logging five touches for 23 yards on 12 snaps.

Henderson said in his statement on Friday that he continues to work with "specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions."

"I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health," the Patriots RB added. "My health and long-term well-being remain my foremost priorities."

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said the team will support Henderson amid his health struggles.

"I know that he is well-loved and respected on this football team," Vrabel said Friday. "I'll support him, the best way that I know how is just to care for him, listen to him and do whatever we can to get [him] healthy and get back and to help this football team and to do what he loves."

Vrabel did not put a timeline on Henderson's return, adding "we'll see" if New England places Henderson on the non-football injury list.

In his second season with New England, Henderson has played second fiddle to Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield. In six games played, the former second-round pick has totaled 248 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 57 touches.

Without Henderson against the Dolphins, New England relied on Stevenson, Corey Kiner and practice squad call-up Lan Larison. Vrabel said he doesn't plan to add any RBs to the roster.

The Pats (5-3) host the Green Bay Packers (5-3) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.