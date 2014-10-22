Pats tell Darrelle Revis to stay home due to tardiness

Around the NFL

Darrelle Revis was sent back to his island.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source close to the player, that Revis overslept Tuesday and would have been late to his 7:30 a.m. ET meeting, so he was not told not to show. Per team policy, if you are late you are sent home.

Revis later returned to the facility, was contrite, and then he and Belichick moved past it, per Rapoport.

The Boston Globe's Ben Volin first reported the story.

When asked by reporters following Wednesday's practice why he missed Tuesday's session, Revis replied it was, "Between me and coach. Talk to him about it."

A source close to Revis told Volin the cornerback accepted responsibility for his actions and understood that the rules apply to all, even the star players.

"The message was definitely sent. The rules apply to everybody," a source said.

Disciplining players for arriving late is nothing new for Belichick.

The New England Patriots' coach sent players Randy Moss, Adalius Thomas, Derrick Burgess and Gary Guyton home in 2009 after the quintet were tardy following a snow storm. Thomas retorted at the time that he was "dumbfounded" and "can't figure out what Bill thinks or knows."

Last season Brandon Spikes was placed on injured reserve just three days after reportedly being late to a team meeting, also due to a storm.

We don't expect Revis to be restrained in Sunday's matchup with the Chicago Bears, but the veteran corner now knows that there is no gray area in Belichickian law.

