Pats TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle) considered day to day

Published: Oct 01, 2018 at 07:01 AM
The ankle injury that knocked Rob Gronkowski from Sunday's win isn't considered serious.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Gronk is considered day-to-day with the ankle issue, per a source informed of the situation. While the Patriots did not hold practice Monday, Gronkowski was listed as DNP if the team had been on the practice field.

The New England Patriots tight end exited in the third quarter of the blowout and did not return. He participated in 49 snaps (65 percent of the offensive plays), catching four of seven targets for 44 yards in the 38-7 win.

On a normal week, the ankle issue would likely not be a hindrance, but with the Patriots playing Thursday versus the Indianapolis Colts, Gronk's situation is one to monitor in the coming days.

