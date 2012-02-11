Pats TE Gronkowski reportedly tore multiple ankle ligaments

Published: Feb 11, 2012 at 02:30 AM

A team source told the Boston Globe that New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who had arthroscopic surgery Friday on his injured left ankle, suffered multiple torn ligaments.

Gronkowski was able to play in Super Bowl XLVI, but was limited by the high left ankle sprain he suffered during the AFC Championship Game. The normally explosive Gronkowski, who set NFL single-season records for touchdowns (17) and receiving yards (1,327) by a tight end, finished with two receptions for 26 yards.

He is expected to recover in 10 weeks, according to the Sports Business Journal, which would get him back on the field in time for organized team activities in the spring.

The tight end has been taking heat lately for a video that surfaced showing him dancing at post-Super Bowl shortly after the Giants defated the Patriots. Team president Jonathan Kraft came to the young player's defense Friday, calling him "a passionate, passionate competitor when it comes to football."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

