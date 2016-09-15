Around the NFL

Pats TE Bennett happy to take stat sheet hit for wins

Published: Sep 15, 2016 at 02:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Martellus Bennett hasn't been on a team that finished with a winning record in three seasons. In his previous eight seasons, he's suffered a 62-66 record, finishing over .500 three times, earning more than nine wins once. Bennett hasn't experienced back-to-back winning seasons since the first two years of his career.

While he hasn't won a ton, the tight end has put up some good stats. Entering 2016, Bennett compiled 3,586 yards on 348 catches with 23 touchdowns. His past three years in Chicago he averaged 10 yards per reception and in 2014 compiled 916 yards, 90 catches and six TDs.

After joining the New England Patriots, the talkative tight end said he's ready to do whatever it takes to win more.

"Lots of people, they equate how well you've done in a game for fantasy football or how many points you scored, but there's so many intangible things that go on during the game that most people overlook -- except your teammates," Bennett said, via CSN New England. "When you go out there and try to do every single thing that I can possibly do to get a win on the football field and in the real column and not in the fantasy football column, I'm not really worried about it.

"Whether it's blocking, pass protection, catching the ball, getting a big first down, whatever it may be, that's what I'm here for. I'm not really here to catch 1,000 balls. I've caught 90 balls and lost a bunch of games. It's not that fun. Whatever it takes to win, that's what I'm here for."

With Rob Gronkowski and left tackle Nate Solder out with injuries in Sunday night's opening week victory, Bennett was asked to block a lot more than he has been in the past.

Bennett caught three passes on five targets for 14 yards in his first game as a Patriot. He wasn't concerned about the meager production.

"Winning is contagious," he said. "Losing's contagious. You start losing, next thing you know you lose your car, you lose your house, you lose your job. If you're winning, your daughter's a winner, she grows up to be a winner, I don't want my daughter to be a loser. I'm just trying to win as much as possible in life so the winning can rub off on her as well."

Ahhhh, New England. The place where perennially the heretofore selfish stat-stuffer morphs into the greatest teammate on the planet and buys into everything the coaching staff preaches. What a magical place, New England.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ex-Panthers HC Matt Rhule agrees to become next coach at Nebraska

Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule has agreed to become the next head coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) questionable for Sunday's game vs. Saints

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is questionable to play Sunday against the Saints after returning from the team's game in Mexico City with a hamstring injury.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown on track to return Sunday vs. Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) appears ready to return to action, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday. Receiver Marquise Brown is also expected to be back on the field after missing the last five weeks due to a stay on IR.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (shoulder) listed as questionable vs. Jets

Bears QB Justin Fields is listed as questionable versus the Jets as a left shoulder injury has kept him limited in practice this week.

news

Bengals RB Joe Mixon (concussion) ruled out vs. Titans; WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) game-time decision

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said Friday that RB Joe Mixon (concussion) will be out versus the Titans, but WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will be a game-time decision after being out since Week 7.

news

Von Miller has lateral meniscus tear, will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller avoided an ACL tear, but he did sustain a tear in his lateral mensicus and will be re-evaluated after seven to 10 days, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich says RB Rachaad White ready for bigger role

With Leonard Fournette unable to practice so far this week, Bucs OC Byron Leftwich believes rookie RB Rachaad White is ready to handle the workload.

news

Taylor Decker after loss to Bills: 'This isn't the (expletive) same old Lions anymore'

Despite losing its sixth straight game on Thanksgiving Day, the Detroit Lions showed signs of turning the corner in Sunday's loss to the high-powered Buffalo Bills.

news

Kevin O'Connell 'could not be more proud' of Vikings' bounce-back win on Thanksgiving after blowout loss

Vikings coach coach Kevin O'Connell said the ability to wipe away the bitter taste of a blowout loss and earn a big win on Thanksgiving Day speaks volumes about his team's character.

news

Giants QB Daniel Jones on missed fourth-down opportunity vs. Cowboys: 'It was just a bad throw'

Giants QB Daniel Jones takes ownership of a bad throw to Saquon Barkley in the third quarter that could've extended a key drive in a loss to the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry on overturned TD vs. Vikings: 'I believe I caught it'

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry shares his frustrations on his overturned touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE