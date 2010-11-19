Pats' Taylor back from turf toe, anxious to get on field vs. Colts

New England Patriots running back Fred Taylor, who missed the last four games because of turf toe issues on both feet, said Friday that he's ready to return to the field, according to the Boston Herald.
"I feel pretty good," said Taylor, who missed the last six games overall. "I had a better week of practice, and ultimately, you guys know as well as I do, it's coach's decision at the end of the day. So I'll just stay patient and wait and see what that call is at the end of the day."
Taylor, who began practicing last week, is listed as questionable for Sunday's home showdown with the rival Indianapolis Colts. BenJarvus Green-Ellis has taken the majority of the carries in Taylor's absence and leads New England with 472 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
"I haven't played in a while. I've got that itch. I'm definitely glad to be out there, and I'm going to keep improving," Taylor said. "It's (Belichick's) decision. He knows what's best for the team going forward. Whatever that is, I have to live with it and be ready for it.
"Once again, I had a very solid week of practice. A lot better than last week. I'm continuing to improve. We'll see how it goes."
Taylor told the Herald that he can make cuts again and feels confident he'd contribute in a game situation.
"Just getting in and out of my cuts feels better. I'm able to mix it up with the defenders," Taylor said. "Last week wasn't so much of that ... but this week, the confidence is just getting better with each rep."
The Patriots listed safety Jarrad Page (calf), defensive tackle Myron Pryor (back), wide receiver Brandon Tate (illness), cornerback Jonathan Wilhite (hip) and guards Steve Neal (shoulder) and Rich Ohrnberger (illness) as questionable on their final injury report Friday. Quarterback Tom Brady (right shoulder, foot) is probable.