Pats' Taylor among key players listed as questionable against Jags

Published: Dec 25, 2009 at 08:39 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots running back Fred Taylor is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Taylor has missed the last 10 games with an ankle injury. He participated fully in practices Wednesday and Thursday and on a limited basis Friday.

Taylor spent 11 seasons in Jacksonville and is the Jaguars' all-time leading rusher. He signed with the Patriots as a free agent before the season.

Defensive linemen Vince Wilfork and Ty Warren and offensive linemen Nick Kaczur and Stephen Neal are also listed by New England as questionable. All four missed last Sunday's 17-10 win at Buffalo.

The Patriots would clinch the AFC East title with a win Sunday at home. The Jaguars need a win to stay alive in the wild-card chase.

