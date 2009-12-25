Pats' Taylor among key players listed as questionable against Jags

Pro Bowl Selection Show
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots running back Fred Taylor is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against his former team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Taylor has missed the last 10 games with an ankle injury. He participated fully in practices Wednesday and Thursday and on a limited basis Friday.
Defensive linemen Vince Wilfork and Ty Warren and offensive linemen Nick Kaczur and Stephen Neal are also listed by New England as questionable. All four missed last Sunday's 17-10 win at Buffalo.
