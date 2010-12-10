Pats' Spikes suspended, cites medication as banned substance

The NFL has suspended New England Patriots rookie linebacker Brandon Spikes for four games without pay for violating its policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Friday.
That means Spikes is eligible to participate in all playoff games, should the Patriots make the postseason. They own the AFC's best record at 10-2.
"I've been contacted by the NFL and informed that I will be suspended four games for the detection of an illegal substance in a drug test," Spikes said in a statement. "The substance was a medication that I should have gotten clarification on before taking. It was not a performance enhancer or an illegal drug. The integrity of the game is very important to me. I understand the league's ruling and apologize to my teammates, the fans and the Patriots organization for this mistake."