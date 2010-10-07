Pats re-sign OL Ojinnaka, sign QB Ratliff to practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots re-signed offensive lineman Quinn Ojinnaka on Thursday and added quarterback Brett Ratliff to their practice squad.
The Patriots acquired Ojinnaka in an Aug. 23 trade with the Atlanta Falcons and released him Sept. 30, before he played a game in New England. The Falcons had drafted Ojinnaka in the fifth round in 2006 out of Syracuse.
Ratliff was released Sept. 27 from the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad after spending time with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
The Jets signed Ratliff in May 2007 as a rookie free agent out of Utah. He was on New York's practice squad that season and served as the team's third quarterback in 2008. He was Cleveland's third quarterback most of the 2009 season, but the team waived him Sept. 4.
