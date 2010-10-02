Pats RB Taylor out for Monday matchup with Dolphins

The New England Patriots ruled out running back Fred Taylor for Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Taylor missed practice for a fourth straight day Saturday with a toe injury he aggravated in last week's 38-30 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Taylor's absence means BenJarvus Green-Ellis is likely to start for the Patriots in Miami. The fourth-year veteran received the majority of carries in Taylor's absence last week, recording 16 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown. Green-Ellis has not started an NFL game since Nov. 13, 2008, his rookie season.
Also absent from Saturday's practice were cornerback Terrence Wheatley and offensive tackle Nick Kaczur. Both have been ruled out against Miami.