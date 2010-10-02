Pats RB Taylor out for Monday matchup with Dolphins

Published: Oct 02, 2010 at 06:32 AM

The New England Patriots ruled out running back Fred Taylor for Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Taylor missed practice for a fourth straight day Saturday with a toe injury he aggravated in last week's 38-30 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Taylor's absence means BenJarvus Green-Ellis is likely to start for the Patriots in Miami. The fourth-year veteran received the majority of carries in Taylor's absence last week, recording 16 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown. Green-Ellis has not started an NFL game since Nov. 13, 2008, his rookie season.

The Patriots also signed running back Thomas Clayton off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad this week, suggesting that Taylor's injury could be a long-term ailment.

Also absent from Saturday's practice were cornerback Terrence Wheatley and offensive tackle Nick Kaczur. Both have been ruled out against Miami.

