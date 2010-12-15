Pats put Wilhite on IR, sign Leonard to help injury-filled D-line

Published: Dec 15, 2010 at 05:30 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots placed cornerback Jonathan Wilhite on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday and signed defensive lineman Louis Leonard.

Wilhite missed the past four games with a hip injury after he appeared in the first nine. The third-year pro from Auburn started in only the season opener.

Leonard adds depth to a defensive line depleted by injuries. Mike Wright missed the past three games with a concussion, and Myron Pryor sat out the past five with a back injury. Wright leads the Patriots with 5.5 sacks.

Leonard played two games this season for the Carolina Panthers, who released him Sept. 28. He entered the NFL in 2007 with the San Diego Chargers as a rookie free agent out of Fresno State.

The Patriots host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

