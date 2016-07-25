Pats' PUP list trims targets for Jimmy Garoppolo

Then again, while we've discovered Edelman couldn't return rented video games on time (seriously, who could?), we know he can at least go yard at Fenway, which should be encouraging for both Garoppolo and the Patriots staff. Edelman's procedure, a minor foot operation to reinsert a screw from a previous surgery, seemed to hold up fine during that BP session in Boston, and he was expected to be ready in time for camp, so this could just be a minor precaution.