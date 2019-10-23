Around the NFL

Pats place Josh Gordon on IR, will likely waive WR

Published: Oct 23, 2019 at 09:53 AM

The Patriots are placing Josh Gordon on injured reserve. They could be releasing him soon after.

The veteran wide receiver was put on IR on Wednesday with a knee injury, per the league's transaction wire. That will keep him off the field for at least eight weeks. But his time in New England will likely end before that.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Patriots eventually plan to waive Gordon, which will allow him to sign with another team. Gordon has been sidelined since twisting his leg while trying to make a tackle two weeks ago against the Giants. That exacerbated two bone bruises that he'd been playing through, according to Rapoport.

New England sat Gordon for the rest of the Giants game as well as Monday's game against the Jets but didn't feel like he looked right, per Rapoport. Hence, the IR designation. It marks the end of a year-plus stint with the Patriots that was interrupted by a suspension in late 2018 and never quite lived up to its potential.

Gordon has just 20 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown in six games this year. The Patriots' trade for Mohamed Sanu now takes on even greater significance.

