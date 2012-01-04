Pats OC O'Brien interviews with Penn State; deal possible soon

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is interviewing with Penn State for its head-coaching job, league sources said Wednesday, and a deal is possible soon.
O'Brien has been a top candidate for the job, and he's interested in it. Negotiations haven't yet begun, but the potential to strike a deal is very real.
The Jacksonville Jaguars hope to interview O'Brien for their head-coaching job this weekend, with the Patriots on a playoff bye, but that seems unlikely at this point.
O'Brien's departure could pave the way for St. Louis Rams offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to return to working with Tom Brady in New England, where the coach began his NFL career.
San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman has publicly expressed interest in the Penn State job, which came open in November when longtime coach Joe Paterno was fired over the handling of child sex-abuse allegations against a former assistant.